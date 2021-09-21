iOS 15! know the main news of the update for your iPhone

During WWDC21 in July, Apple introduced new versions of its platforms, including iOS 15, which arrived with a focus on shared experiences. The system took the whole issue of social distance caused by the pandemic seriously and provides several resources to bring users physically separated, making it possible, among the novelties, to even listen to music or watch series together. Soon after the launch of the new iPhones, according to wccftech, Apple revealed that the final version of its mobile platform is coming to all compatible devices now. on this 20th of September. Let’s recall the main news that landed on the mobile platform, promising an even more interesting user experience, among them, even the possibility of using FaceTime on Windows and Android.

Enhanced Privacy

One of the big focuses of iOS 15 was privacy. Apple is determined to strengthen the security of users’ data by giving them more control over their information. On iOS 15, speech recognition is now done on the device itself. The Mail app’s privacy protection prevents the user’s IP address from falling into Deepweb databases that disclose leaked data through security holes. iOS 15 will also offer something called the Application Privacy Report, which will allow users to determine which apps will have access to specific permissions that expire after 7 days, until the user can decide whether or not to grant the app full access to those in the future.

iCloud Plus

Apple’s cloud storage service will change its name to paid subscribers and will be renamed iCloud Plus. It will allow users to have access to some unique features such as an extra layer of privacy that will prevent websites from accessing the user’s real IP address.

SharePlay

It is an innovative way to share the consumption of multimedia content with friends, colleagues and family, allowing videos, music and almost any type of content displayed on the mobile screen to be divided, introducing an unconventional way (however, very welcome) communication. The feature will work not only with iPhone but also with Mac and iPad. You will be able to watch a movie or series on Netflix/Disney+, or listen to a song on Apple Music while chatting with someone through iMessage.

What’s New for FaceTime

The FaceTime app will incorporate the spatial audio feature, allowing users during multi-party conferences to hear the sound more naturally, as if they were actually among a wheel of people. In addition, voice recognition will be improved thanks to the machine learning, managing to filter out ambient noise and focus on the voice of the participants. Still on the news, we will have the possibility to blur the background of the calls in portrait mode and, finally, to invite Android and Windows users to the conversations, through links that can be accessed in browsers

More focus when working from home

Because of the pandemic, the Home Office work model has become a reality for many users, knowing this, Apple has included in iOS 15 new features that allow greater control of notifications and even a “Focus” mode. On iOS 15, notifications will be organized so that the user can deal first with what’s most important, such as conversations. A redesign with a modern layout is enough to complement the experience. The platform also introduces Focus and Do Not Disturb modes, with the former allowing the user to configure different profiles, such as one focused on work and one focused on personal life, eliminating unnecessary distractions in both scenarios. The second, as the name implies, will send an automatic message in iMessage when you can’t answer a call, something very convenient when we’re busy.

Live Text

Similar to the feature Google introduced in the Lens app, this allows users to copy text within a photo, web image or screenshot, making it easier to jot down phone numbers, addresses and more.

News for the Photos app

The Photos app on iOS 15 will get even more interesting – that’s because users will be able to find images directly from search via Spotlight. It will be possible, for example, to search for images taken in a certain country or city, or even search for specific objects shown in the photos and, with the help of Live Text, even text present in images can be findable. Apple will include in Photos a new feature called Memories that will allow users to create slides from their photo collections and add music, creating a sort of “soundtrack album”. A new way to share memories of your travels, who knows?

Remodeled Weather app

The Weather app (or Meteorology, if you’re in Portugal as I am), was provided with new animations and improved infographics, as well as a renewed layout. Users will have access to information in a faster, more intuitive way and it will be even easier to know if they will need to take a coat or an umbrella when they leave the house.

Visual Lookup

Similar to Google Lens, this app will allow users to use their smartphone’s camera to search for more information about objects, nature, animals, artwork, landscapes and more. Machine learning technology will make it possible to quickly recognize what is being focused on, helping the user with relevant information.

New services for Wallet

The Wallet app can work on iOS as a key for some cars, hotel rooms (for corporate partners), badges and even save identification documents, making it easier to check-in or go through security checks, for example. while traveling.

Safari renewed

The native iOS browser, as in macOS 12, has been completely revamped with a more modern layout. The address tab has been moved to the bottom of the screen and will automatically hide when the user scrolls, giving even more room to enjoy browsing. Furthermore, the browser will gain the ability to create groups of tabs and handle extensions, just like in its Desktop version.

Powered Apple Maps

iOS 15 has brought Apple Maps even closer to Google Maps in terms of usability. Now, it will be possible to explore navigation routes even in Globe view (Just like Google Earth). Details such as allegations, bike routes, traffic jams and new roads are also highlighted. Those who use public transport on a day-to-day basis will also be able to mark their favorite lines to know exactly when to disembark. Apple’s maps now also embrace augmented reality technology, allowing, for example, the iPhone to be used to scan buildings and find improved routes to a particular destination.

shared with you

This is another feature that will allow the user to more quickly find multimedia content on iOS. Anything sent to you by people you know will be much more accessible.

Search

The Search app will allow you to find objects thanks to AirTags, as well as find iDevices that have been turned off or formatted. In addition, you will be able to share your location with friends and family in real time. New alerts in the app will also remind you when the user is too far away from an object or device, preventing it from being forgotten during an outing.

Health App

The health app will now analyze the collected data, providing even more important information for other family members or even for doctors.

House

The Casa app has gained some user experience enhancements, allowing Siri to better integrate with third-party devices, and access information on them more easily. The app was also equipped with a feature to detect packages, perfect for those who have smart bells with security cameras. It will be possible, for example, to receive notifications as soon as the order is at your door.

A translator

Apple’s translation app has been enhanced to deliver an even more fluid user experience when converting text from one language to another or assisting the user in conversations.

Improved accessibility

VoiceOver improvements will make the iPhone experience even more intuitive and easier for people with disabilities.

Notes with hashtags and more

With a new design, the Notes app will allow the use of hashtags created by the user that can help in the categorization of notes, organizing them in a simpler way. You can also notify others of changes to shared annotations, letting them know about the latest changes to the documents.

New widgets

Widgets for the Search, App Store, Today, Sleep, Game Center, People, and many more apps have been improved with interesting improvements to make the user experience even more intuitive.

Games: support more joysticks

If you like to play games on iPhone, iOS 15 will be a very welcome update. In addition to including support for the latest Xbox and PS5 joysticks, it will also offer on-screen virtual joystick capability to take gaming to another level.

compatible iPhones