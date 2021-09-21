IRB (IRBR3) made a good choice with new CEO, but news is overshadowed by market bad mood and stock falls more than 5%

IRB (Photo: Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – This Monday (20), on a day of sharp drop in the markets, the IRB (IRBR3) released news considered positive, but which had no immediate impact on stocks. On the contrary, assets closed down 5.79%, to R$ 4.88.

The Company’s Board of Directors, in an extraordinary meeting held last Friday (17), elected Raphael Afonso Godinho de Carvalho for the position of CEO of the IRB. The new CEO will take office on October 1, 2021, with a unified mandate with the other members of the Company’s Statutory Board until July 2, 2023.

It is noteworthy that the selection process took about six months. According to the IRB, Carvalho’s election was preceded by a broad, in-depth and detailed selection process, with the assistance of a renowned specialized consulting company in the market.

The company highlights that Carvalho has extensive experience in the financial and insurance sectors, having had a career of over 30 years in large institutions.

The executive has a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), an MBA in Finance from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and specializations at the Kellog School of Management and Harvard, both in the US.

For the past six and a half years, Carvalho has held the position of president of Metlife insurance for Brazil and Colombia. Prior to that, he was Visa’s Country Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean and lead partner at Accenture Consulting for Insurance Practice. He also worked at Unibanco (where he was responsible for Fininvest, Unibanco Capitalização and Unicard), BTG, Nationwide Financial and Russell Reynolds.

As a result, Wilson Toneto, who has held the position of interim CEO since March 2021, will remain as vice-president for technical and operations.

“The arrival of Carvalho to occupy the position of CEO is the most recent stage in the restructuring and transformation process that the company has been going through”, highlighted the IRB.

Antonio Marcos Samad Júnior, partner and manager of the proprietary table Axia Investing, points out that the news is in line with the company’s restructuring project.

“Nothing better at this moment than a name with vast experience in the insurance and finance industry, as Carvalho has a robust resume, with experience in large companies such as Metlife Brasil, Visa, Accenture, Nationwide and others”, evaluates the expert .

In a brief note, Credit Suisse highlighted the news as positive, in line with the IRB’s idea of ​​hiring an experienced professional in the sector. However, Credit’s recommendation follows underperform (performance below the market average) for the stock, with a target price of R$7.50 (still a 45% upside potential compared to Friday’s close).

The session is bearish for the stock, on a day of strong market risk aversion, with news of the new CEO being overshadowed by risk aversion caused by fears of the Chinese property market default.

“This drop of around 5% in IRB-Brasil shares today has nothing to do with the choice of the new president”, assesses Samad Júnior, pointing out that, in his view, he was an excellent choice for the position.

“The company comes from a crisis of confidence caused by former executives and nothing like a reputable name in the insurance industry to bring more confidence to the market and its investors”, he concluded.

It should be noted that, in 2020, the shares collapsed amid allegations by the manager Squadra of a series of inconsistencies in the company’s balance sheet, in addition to the misleading news that Warren Buffett had bought shares in the company, information later denied by Berkshire Hathaway, of the mega-investor American, increasing a crisis of credibility for the company and leading to the departure of important executives. Subsequently, with a new management, the company has sought to restore investor confidence, even though it is the target of skepticism by a large part of the market.

