Irreversible picture: actress Marina Miranda is in a coma

The 91-year-old comedian’s daughter, Sylvia Miranda, informed fans about her mother’s health on social media and asked for help with the transfer

Actress Marina Miranda, 91, is in a coma and her state of health is considered irreversible, according to information released this Sunday (19) by the artist’s daughter, Sylvia Miranda, on the internet.

The comedian was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro due to Alzheimer’s and tuberculosis.

According to the R7 portal, the daughter tries to transfer her to a private hospital and asked supporters for support: “Unfortunately, my queen, my mother, went into a coma due to Alzheimer’s and the condition is irreversible. She has tuberculosis, 3 dermis, urinary and pulmonary infection”, said Sylvia.

“I ask for help and prayers that you will be removed from the UPA to a private hospital so that your departure will be worthy. I believe in miracles. Thank you all”, she added.

The artist Marina Miranda was known for playing the character Crioula Difícil, in the comedy program Balança Mas Não Cai, as well as roles in the Escola do Professor Raimundo, Os Trapalhões, Dona Xepa and in the soap opera Dancin’ Days.