Is it possible to make full withdrawal of the FGTS due to the pandemic? Understand

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) is a right of every worker with a formal contract. However, few know what reasons, other than dismissal, allow the worker to withdraw money from the fund. Understand whether or not the pandemic provides for looting.

In addition to the total withdrawal of the FGTS, the federal government released another way to redeem the money. This is the birthday loot. Through it, Caixa, responsible for the fund’s transfers, pays a portion of the FGTS to the worker in the month of his/her birthday. It is possible to request the option at the bank. However, there is interest in relation to transfers.

FGTS: it is possible to withdraw due to the pandemic

According to article 2 of Decree 5.113/2004, among the possibilities of withdrawal from the FGTS are natural disasters:

Windstorms or storms;

Very intense gales or extratropical cyclones;

Extremely intense gales, hurricanes, typhoons or tropical cyclones;

Tornadoes and waterspouts;

Hail precipitation;

Floods or gradual floods;

Floods or sudden floods;

Floods;

Coastal floods caused by the sudden invasion of the sea;

Dam failure or collapse.

However, nowhere in the text mentions the possibility of a pandemic. Therefore, the Superior Labor Court (TST) decided that the health crisis cannot be equated with a natural disaster, denying the possibility of the withdrawal of the FGTS. Thus, the worker cannot request the withdrawal, even though he is entitled to the account. It must follow some of the conditions mentioned in the following article.

Conditions that allow full withdrawal of the FGTS

In addition to the withdrawal due to urgent and serious need, it is possible to withdraw the FGTS in the following cases: