Is it possible to receive Bolsa Família and emergency aid at the same time?

The forecast for the coming months is that the last installment of the emergency aid will be paid and Bolsa Família will become Auxílio Brasil.

Bolsa Família and emergency aid are two federal government cash transfer benefits that do not allow for accumulation. The government’s criteria assess which is the most advantageous for the beneficiary who is linked to Bolsa Família and, thus, the respective benefit is granted.

The forecast for the coming months is that the last installment of the emergency aid will be paid and Bolsa Família will be turn into Brazil Aid. With this, there will be the integration of some benefits to families in a single subsistent program. From the launch of the program, those who already received Bolsa Família will not need to register.

Most Bolsa Família beneficiaries receive emergency aid, as the amounts exceed those paid in the program.

What changes with Brazil Aid

The government presented the Provisional Measure that creates the new program and groups the other consolidated benefits. The estimate is that it will reach the value of BRL 300.00 with the other benefits that add up. At least 12 benefits will be increased in the new program, as follows: