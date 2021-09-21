Is there a volcano in Brazil? When was identified volcanic activity in the south of the country

Like tsunami warning in Brazil if a volcano erupted in Spain, in the Canary Islands archipelago the doubt about the existence of volcanoes in Brazil reignited. Although natural disasters such as volcanoes, tsunamis and earthquakes are not common in the country, the warning is worrying. But after all, is there a volcano in Brazil?

​> Receive the main news from Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

Because Brazil is located on top of a tectonic plate, the country is farther away from the meeting point between one plate and another, which means that there is no formation of a volcano in Brazil. In addition, the country’s relief is considered geologically old, that is, it has been heavily eroded by erosive agents, while the volcanic craters no longer exist.

what is a volcano

Volcanoes are geological structures that usually form near the edges of tectonic plates. When the plates collide, they move what’s above them – the rocks – and leave openings for the Earth’s lower layers. Through these fissures, the magma existing between the earth’s crust and mantle can be expelled. When magma reaches the Earth’s surface, it becomes a volcano. Through it, lava, mineral fragments and toxic gases are released.

Is there a volcano in Brazil?

Historically speaking, many, many years ago, in a geologically distant past, there were large numbers of volcanoes in Brazilian territory, including what is considered the oldest on the planet, formed in the Amazon about 1.9 billion years ago. The most recent were not manifested in the continental area, but in oceanic regions, originating islands belonging to Brazil in the Atlantic, including Fernando de Noronha.

As already explained, there is currently no volcano in Brazil. However, in the Mesozoic era, about 200 million years ago, historians claim possible volcanic manifestations in the southern and southeastern regions of Brazil, originating rock formations of the basaltic type. However, over time, these rocks suffered the actions of the sun, rain and wind, giving rise to a soil that today is called terra roxa, as it is very fertile.

​> Remember the biggest damage caused by the sea in SC​

What is a tectonic plate

The theory that points to the existence of tectonic plates was created during the 20th century from evidence existing in the Midoceanic Ridge, in the Pacific, based on the distance from continental areas.

The study started from the premises of the Continental Drift Theory, which indicated the movement of continents, a fact that we know still happens today, at a slow pace for human eyes, but relatively accelerated in geological terms, according to scholars in the area.

There are several tectonic plates spread across the Earth, in some definitions, the number of them is greater, as they can divide the structures due to internal manifestations. The main tectonic plates are:

​

​ Pacific plate

​ North American Plate

​ Nazca plate

​ Caribbean plate

​ Coconut Plate

​ South American Plate

​ African plate

​ Antarctic Plate

​ Eurasian plate

​ Arabia Plate

​ Iran plate

​ Philippine plate

​ Indo-Australian Plate ​

​

​> Global warming: causes of the greenhouse effect​

Active volcanoes in the world

There are at least 10 active volcanoes in the world. This means that they can erupt at any time, so they are monitored daily so that alerts are made and communities living around them can be evacuated, as was the case in Spain. See the list of active and monitored volcanoes around the world.

​

​ Villarica – Chile

​ Tungurahua – Ecuador

​ Mount Rainier – United States

​ Saint Helena – United States

​ Colima – Mexico

​ Nyiragongo – Congo

​ Vesuvius – Italy

​ Etna – Italy

​ Eyjafjallajökull – Iceland

​ Sakurajima – Japan ​

​

See photos of volcanoes

Etna Volcano Italy – Agency Brazil / Reuters Vesuvius Volcano Italy – reproduction Villarrica Volcano, Chile – reproduction Mount Rainier Volcano, United States – reproduction

How climate change affects temperatures in Santa Catarina

Read too

​Volcano that could cause tsunami in Brazil erupts in Spain; see images​

​Does SC have reasons to worry about the tsunami in Brazil? Understand​

​Lava from volcano that could cause tsunami in Brazil destroys houses in Spain; see images​