Isabel is proposed in marriage and rebels with Pedro · TV News

Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will be proposed by Pierre (Gabriel Falcão) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) will not like the speed with which the decision will be made and will ask the princess’s suitor to conquer him. The monarch’s eldest daughter will be furious when she realizes that her wish will not easily come true in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In this Monday (20) chapter , the plot of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão had an eight-year jump in history. In the second phase of the serial, Isabel will be introduced to the Prince of Orleans and will be enchanted by him.

The boy will take the heiress to the throne and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) to enjoy a night out in the city, and the three will get drunk. Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will catch the young people arriving at the palace, reprimand them and threaten to tell Pedro about what happened. Isabel will then beg for secrecy and will manage to bend her mother.

In scenes that will air from the 27th , Pierre will ask for the hand of the eldest daughter of the emperors in marriage. Overjoyed, she will run to tell her father about the news, but will be surprised by his reaction. “You pleased the bride, now you have to please her father. And I am a demanding man, especially when I take care of my daughters”, will affirm Pedro.

Giulia Gayoso’s character will revolt at her father’s choice to postpone the decision on her union with the prince. “I don’t understand why my father wants to wait. Wait what? I like you,” she will tell her lover. Later, she will face the monarch and make it clear that she would like to be happy, unlike her parent.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

