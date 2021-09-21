Isla deletes photos of Flamengo, vents and receives support from fans and teammates: ‘Always with you’

Hired by Flamengo with the difficult mission of replacing Rafinha, one of the pillars of the multi-champion team in 2019, Mauricio Isla has faced harsh criticism from the fans for his performance with Rubro-Negro in 2021. 1-0 home defeat to Grêmio last Sunday (19), the Chilean even deleted the photos in his personal account on Instagram wearing club shirt.

Apparently uncomfortable with the charge he has been receiving on social media, Isla used the internet to vent.

The side posted an image while training on Monday night (20), in which it is possible to read ‘Fight until the end always. The bad times will pass’.

Soon after, the Chilean used the same social network to publish a text about the moment he has been going through in Brazilian football, this time with photos wearing the Flamengo shirt.

“It hasn’t been easy since I was a kid, but one thing I’ve never done is give up on my dreams… This is my constant struggle, which has kept me giving more every day, I never get tired of fighting because it will lead you to triumph ”, wrote the Chilean, who won three cups with the Rubro-Negro: Brazilian championship (2020), the Carioca Championship (2021) and the Brazil Super Cup (2021).

The right-back received support from his teammates in the comments on the post. One of the first to speak out was goalkeeper Diego Alves.

“Always with you, brother,” wrote the player.

Players expressed support for Isla Reproduction/Instagram

Experienced, Isla is one of coach Renato Gaúcho’s options for the match against Barcelona from Guayaquil, for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, which takes place this Wednesday (22), from 9:30 pm (from Brasília).

