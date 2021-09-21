Israeli army arrests last two Palestinian escapees from prison | World

Nearly two weeks after the massive escape of six Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli high security prison, the last two fugitives were detained in the West Bank in an Israeli security forces operation.

The six Palestinians, detained for violent acts against Israel, fled on Sept. 6 from the high-security prison in Gilboa, in northern Israel, through a tunnel they dug with a spoon.

The flight made them heroes to the Palestinians and much of the Arab world, while becoming the most wanted men for Israel, which sent in military reinforcements and used drones to locate them.

The weekend after the impressive flight, Israeli forces detained four of them in Nazareth, the main Arab city in northern Israel.

This Sunday morning (19th), the army announced, in a brief statement, the capture of the last two in an operation in Jenin, in the north of the West Bank.

The remaining detainees are Ayham Kamamji, 35, and Munadel Infeiat, 26, both members of Islamic Jihad and who were captured in a joint operation with special anti-terrorist units.

The two men “are being interrogated,” the army statement added, without giving further details of the capture.

From Kafr Dan, near Jenin, Ayman Kamamji was arrested in 2006 and sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Eliahou Ashéri, a young Israeli settler.

Munadel Infeiat was arrested in 2020, according to Islamic Jihad, and was awaiting his sentence after being arrested for his activities as a member of the armed movement.

Among the first to be arrested were Mahmud Ardah, also a member of Islamic Jihad and considered the mastermind of the breakout, and Zakaria al Zubeidi, a former head of the Fatah party’s armed wing in the Palestinian camp in Jenin, a stronghold of the armed rebellion.

“Done and done,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter. “The six terrorists were captured and returned to prison, in an impressive, sophisticated and swift operation.”

“I would like to thank the security forces who worked day and night, also on Saturdays and holidays, to bring the event to a close,” added Bennett.

The court in Nazareth extended the detention of the first four prisoners for another ten days, according to a police statement.

So far, it has not been informed in which prison the six men are being held.

The Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said in a statement that “the decision of the two (last) prisoners would not cover the magnitude of a victory, which has placed their enemy in his natural place of a ridiculous puppet.”

Islamic Jihad warned that “the fight against the enemy will continue”.

Palestinian prisoners began digging the prison tunnel in December 2020, lawyers for two of the fugitives told AFP.

They used spoons, plates and even the handle of a kettle to open the tunnel, lawyer Raslan Mahajana said, saying Ardah was the mastermind of the operation.