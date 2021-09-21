JAC E-JS1 officially hits the market from R$149,990

The JAC E-JS1 officially arrived on the national market with a suggested price of R$ 149,990, making it the cheapest car in the national market with 100% electric propulsion and also electrified.

To get an idea, the Corolla Hybrid starts at R$162,190. Small, the JAC E-JS1 is a 3.65 m long and 1.67 m wide subcompact, which brings an electrification proposal with a focus on urban use.

However, Sergio Habib, president of Grupo SHC and JAC Motors Brasil, says: “Can you use it on highways, on small trips? Of course. But its habitat is urban traffic”.

Habib says: “The JAC E-JS1 is a big gamble. It will be the cheapest electric car in Brazil and will operate in an absolutely unprecedented segment, the urban compact, matching the ideal application for an all-electric vehicle: use within the city”.

The JAC E-JS1 uses 30.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate batteries with a range of 302 km in the NEDC cycle, allowing the cart’s 1,180 kg to be moved in an agile manner, having 62 horsepower and 15.3 kgfm. The maximum is limited to 110 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

JAC says that the recharge cost is BRL 6.24 per 100 km, considering the tariff of BRL 0.65/kWh. In the so-called “red flag” and with a suggested value of R$0.90/kWh, the total recharge cost reaches R$26.00.

In the first case, the E-JS1 becomes 7.5 times cheaper to run than a regular car and 5.2 times less than in the second case.

Developed in partnership with Volkswagen in China, which now owns half of JAC Motors, the E-JS1 leverages German expertise to focus more on quality.

With a user-friendly look, the JAC E-JS1 comes with LED daytime running lights, fog lights, LED flashlights, 14-inch streamlined live alloy wheels, 165/65 R14 tires, 6.2-inch digital cluster, multimedia with display 10.25 inches, projection for Android Auto and CarPlay, rear camera, leather seats, automatic air conditioning, electric steering, electric trio, double airbag, traction and stability controls, parking sensor, electrochromic rearview mirror, among others .