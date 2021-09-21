Jackass actress dies

Died last Friday (17) the actress Patty Perez, from the Jackass series. The fact only came to the attention of the public this Tuesday (21), as reported by the daughter to the TMZ website. Patty was being treated for complications related to her type 1 diabetes, which she had been dealing with since birth.

continues after advertising

According to Priscilla, Patty’s kidneys were also failing. It was a losing battle in fighting the scales. The actress appeared in Jackass 2 in 2005 and then the following year.

The actress’s family created a kind of “kitty” to help cover funeral and other expenses. The goal is US$ 6 thousand. “We want to express our immense gratitude for the love and kindness that everyone has shown to our mother,” she said in an interview on the website.

“Being able to entertain and bring light and happiness to people was the highlight of her life. She was very proud of the work she did in the film industry,” he added. Patty left four children, mother and grandchildren. She was 57 years old.

continues after advertising

The going of the actress from Jackass

“If you met my mother, you know how full of life she was. She made the best of all situations, loved her children in all her fibers and was available to everyone. She was a friend of all”, he said in the request of donations.

And she thanked: “Thank you all for your support, prayers and messages. Nothing has gone unnoticed. Most importantly, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for loving our mother. May she rest in peace.”