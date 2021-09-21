Jake rejects Belfort, accuses athlete of doping and claims that Brazilian ‘stained boxing’ when he faced Holyfield

Publicly provoked and challenged by Victor Belfort after the Brazilian’s trampling in front of the legendary Evander Holyfield, Jake Paul doesn’t seem to be interested in the superfight. Days after the ‘Phenomenon’ massacre on the 58-year-old veteran, in boxing rules, the youtuber fired at the tupiniquim and criticized the confrontation against the former champion in the ‘noble art’, pointing out the age difference as a determinant for the success of the former UFC.

“He defeated a gentleman, disrespected boxing, in my opinion. Holyfield is a legend, but he shouldn’t be facing someone in his 40s. Should be Mike Tyson against Holyfield, or something. It was sad to watch all that,” said Paul, in an interview with ‘The MMA Hour‘.

High on super challenges in ‘noble art’, Paul went further. After criticizing the duel, the youtuber he turned his sights on Belfort himself. Challenged by the Brazilian after the tough knockout over Evander, the digital influencer downplayed the carioca’s feat and pointed out reasons not to hold the confrontation

“It’s ridiculous. There are better people out there. Vitor is not such a big name. It’s not even like Tyron (Woodley). I’m trying to get bigger in each of these fights, looking for challenges. I think Vitor is easier than Tyron. He’s old, he’s on steroids. Doesn’t cheer me up. Money, yes. If they put in the money ($30 million), and it proves (to be real), maybe we can talk. It’s not as big as 10 other people who are challenging me and we’re talking,” he concluded.

phenomenon of YouTube, Jake made two appearances only in 2021. In April, the athlete shocked when he ran over former champion of Bellator and ONE Championship, Ben Askren and, in August, he overcame the former UFC welterweight leader (under 77kg.), Tyron Woodley.

Now, the young man is waiting for his next appointment. In addition to Belfort, the fighter was also challenged by Anderson Silva, what massacred Tito Ortiz in the fight before ‘Vitor vs. Holyfield’. Recently, the digital influencer has charged a showdown against Jorge Masvidal and even Derek Brunson, also from Ultimate.