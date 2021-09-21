Japanese says he only sleeps 30 minutes a night: ‘Full of energy’

Contrary to the recommendations of sleep experts, Daisuke Hori, 36, drew attention by saying that he sleeps only 30 minutes a night, and that this does not have any side effects for his health. The Japanese presides over an association and is committed to teaching others to do the same.

On a television show, Hori shared his routine and participated in discussions about his lifestyle. “I felt that 16 hours was not enough time for all the things I wanted to do during the day,” he told a Japanese channel – in a statement reproduced by Oddity Central.

The producers challenged him to try out his sleep routine for three days to record his daily life. The report proved that, on some nights, the Japanese person slept less than 30 minutes: “healthy and full of energy”, he said.

23 hours awake

On the first day, the Japanese boy started his activities at 8 am and divided his tasks between work, training at the gym, reading, playing video games and socializing before going to bed at 2 am. After 26 minutes of sleep, as recorded on TV, he woke up and went surfing with a group of people who also sleep very little.

Even after meals, the young man said he can stay awake. Viewers asked how this was possible and he replied that he has caffeinated beverage help to keep the pace.

More cases around the world

This is not the only case of this type in the world. Chinese Li Zhanying, from Henan province in eastern China, says she has not had a night’s sleep for the past 40 years. The version is confirmed by her husband.

She sought medical help to understand the disorder, but doctors were unable to provide a complete diagnosis.

Finally, a medical team concluded that she had a problem similar to sleepwalking because her body was still active while she was sleeping. Which meant she was getting some sleep while she still managed to carry on a conversation with her husband.