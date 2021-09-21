Japanese says he sleeps only 30 minutes a day and lives healthy

Japanese says he sleeps only 30 minutes a day and is healthy | Photo: Reproduction

Daisuke Hori revealed his secret to maintaining a healthy life: sleep very little. The Japanese says he’s only slept 30 minutes a day for the past 12 years. Before the change in his life, Daisuke used to get eight hours of sleep a day and, with the change, he says he feels more productive and has no side effects.

At 36 years old, Daisuke is president of the Japan Short Sleep Association, where he promotes technique for not squinting and even not missing rest. The Japanese man’s story may seem unbelievable, but, according to Oddity Central, he allowed a TV crew to follow his life for three days to document his few minutes of sleep.

On one of the nights documented by the TV crew, Daisuke slept even less, totaling just 26 minutes of sleep. When he got up, at dawn, he went surfing with other friends who also had little sleep.

The network’s viewers were shocked and distrusted by Daisuke’s story to know how the Japanese knew how to deal with the drowsiness caused by insulin spikes after feedings. Daisuke replied that he did indeed get sleepy, but had the help of caffeinated drinks until everything returned to normal.

According to experts, to maintain emotional balance, weight, memory and energy, people need to sleep between 6 and 9 hours a day.

The information is from the Extra newspaper.