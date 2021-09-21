J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine raises protection to 94%

The data will help J&J claim a booster vaccine from the US drug regulatory agency, although the company emphasizes the durability of its single-dose vaccine as a tool to ease the global pandemic.







Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 Vaccine Boxes in Shepherdsville, USA 03/01/2021 Timothy D. Easley/Pool via REUTERS Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden defends the use of booster vaccines given the spike in hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and J&J, the only drugmaker with an approved single-dose covid-19 vaccine in the US, is being pressured to provide evidence about the effectiveness of an additional dose.

The company has already “generated evidence that a booster vaccine further enhances protection against covid-19,” Dr. Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific official, said in a statement.

J&J said a booster dose given two months after the first raised antibody levels four to six times. Given six months after the first dose, antibody levels have increased twelvefold, as revealed by data released last month, indicating a large increase in protection with a longer interval between doses.

Side effects with two doses were comparable to those seen in studies with the single dose vaccine. The data has not yet been analyzed by the scientific community, but will be submitted for publication in the coming months.

So far, only the vaccine made jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech has provided enough data for the US drug regulatory agency to assess whether booster vaccines are justified before the Biden government’s Sept. 20 deadline for the distribution of vaccines from reinforcements. A decision on Pfizer’s immunizing agent is expected this week.

On Friday, a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee voted for an emergency authorization of additional Pfizer vaccines for Americans 65 and older and people at risk for serious but it did not recommend a more comprehensive approval, saying it wants to see more data.

J&J said it has submitted data to the FDA and plans to forward it to other regulatory agencies, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other vaccine advisory groups around the world to inform their decision-making process.