João Lucas charges R$ 530,000 from Cruzeiro in Justice and claims that breakfast was “suppressed” | cruise

With an unremarkable passage through Cruzeiro in 2020, left-back João Lucas sued the Minas Gerais club in the Labor Court and charged R$530,312.17 for amounts of labor funds and also for harassment and pain and suffering. The action was distributed last Friday.

According to the player’s defense, when he was removed from the main cast in September 2020, João Lucas started to train separately from the main group and, in a certain training session, even “breakfast was suppressed”. Just for harassment and moral damages, the amount charged reaches R$ 153,000.

João Lucas had an extended contract with Cruzeiro until the end of January 2021, due to the extension of the Series B until that month. At the time, the image rights contract was also extended. Before, in September, the player was loaned to Avaí, which would be responsible for paying the salaries in the portfolio and Cruzeiro for the image value.

The player’s defense, represented by lawyers Felipe Rino and Thiago Rino, states that the amount was not paid between the months of August 2020 and January 2021. It guarantees that the 13th proportional salary of 2020 and the severance pay were also not paid. In the initial petition, the defender’s defense tells that “almost 4 months after the termination”, on May 21 of this year, Cruzeiro and João Lucas signed the “Debt Rescheduling Instrument”.

In it, the club commits to pay the 13th net salary of 2020, net severance pay and FGTS from September (27 days) and December (13th proportional salary), in addition to the Image Rights values ​​from August 2020 to January 2021. João Lucas agreed to split the amount (approximately R$ 250 thousand) in 24 installments, but he did not receive any installment. João Lucas played 15 games and a goal with the Cruzeiro shirt.

Thus, the amounts claimed in the lawsuit are:

BRL 36,948.17 (debt renegotiation and 2% fine)

BRL 6,502 (FGTS)

BRL 208,080 (image rights and 2% fine)

BRL 5,610.85 (fine of article 467 of the CLT)

BRL 51,000 (fine of article 477 of the CLT)

BRL 153,000 (moral harassment)

BRL 69,171.15 (fees)

In a statement, Cruzeiro responded to the report’s questions. The club said it does not comment on ongoing legal issues.