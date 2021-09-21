Juca: Cuca is repeating what Jorge Jesus did in 2019, plays with them – 09/20/2021

Atlético-MG maintained its advantage of seven points in relation to Palmeiras in the lead of the Brazilian Championship and increased the distance to Flamengo at the weekend, now with the rubro-negro club no longer depending only on their results in the dispute for the national title. . And all this with coach Cuca sending his main team into the field in the three competitions he disputes.

In the Posse de Bola #162 podcast, Juca Kfouri points out a similarity in relation to the use of players by the athletic coach in the same way that Jorge Jesus did with Flamengo in 2019 and questions whether the players will be physically able to withstand the marathon with the final stretch of Brasileirão, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil semifinals.

“I want to see what is the physical limit of Atlético-MG’s team, although Atlético-MG has many possible changes to make without the team falling in level, but somehow, Cuca is repeating what Jorge Jesus did at Flamengo in 2019, he plays as long as he can with his holders,” says Juca.

“It’s true, Nacho Fernandez was on the bench, he only entered in the last 15 minutes, but basically Galo enters with the team he can, with the team he has. Is there a limit for that? we didn’t reach this limit, you don’t see any drop in performance in the Atlético-MG team,” he adds.

The journalist says that Galo will have an important test in the confrontation with Palmeiras and highlights the offensive power of the team from Cuca with the duo formed by Diego Costa and Hulk.

“We’re going to have a magnificent test now, but Atlético-MG seems to me to be the most solid at this moment and I’ll repeat it until the end, I imagine how a coach who thinks at night before facing Hulk and Diego Costa suffers, because each Once one of them catches the ball and goes straight up, it’s a difficulty, I didn’t want to be a defender against these two under any circumstances, nor a coach,” he concludes.

