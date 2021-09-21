Judge orders Eduardo Leite to delete videos with image of Chico Buarque from social networks – 09/20/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Justice of Rio determined that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), delete the videos with images of the singer that the toucan posted on social networks with images of the singer Chico Buarque.

In his urgent relief decision, Judge Fernando Rocha Lovisi, of the 6th Special Civil Court of Rio, still stipulates a daily fine of R$ 5,000 in case of non-compliance. “The permanence of undue advertising will be difficult to repair for the image and name of the author”, he points out.

The material was posted by Leite on September 7th and consists of a campaign to promote it. In the filming, the politician talks about putting Brazil back at the center, beyond political polarizations. The toucan tries to establish himself as a PSDB candidate for the 2022 presidential election.

In the piece, dressed in yellow against a green background, Leite says that “no one is going to steal the colors of Brazil”. He says that the tones of the flag are not Bolsonaro or Lula, but Brazilians.

He then cites regions of the national territory and says that it is a Brazil that “needs to return to the center”.

In the continuation of the video, Leite classifies the country of “us against them” as a “small Brazil”, as if it were “a Brazil of Pelé against Garrincha, of the [Gilberto] Gil against Caetano [Veloso], from the master of the hall against the flag bearer”.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul then talks about accepting, respecting and talking to the differences between Brazilians, without conflicts.

“It’s enough to see in Chico Buarque and Sérgio Reis two musical beauties, and not just two political choices. Just remember that we, like them, are all Brazilians”, says Leite in the video.

Chico Buarque is a historical supporter of the PT, while Sérgio Reis’ pocketbookism gained evidence recently after the singer became the target of a Federal Police search and seizure operation because of his participation in the dissemination of anti-democratic guidelines related to the acts of 7 of September.