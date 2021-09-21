Judge orders Eduardo Leite to withdraw video with image by Chico Buarque from the networks

The justice of Rio determined that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), remove from social networks a video in which he uses, without authorization, the image of singer and composer Chico Buarque.

The injunction was given by Judge Fernando Rocha Lovisi, of the 6th Special Civil Court of Rio, who reconsidered a previous decision signed by him. “Better examining the records, the use of the image and name of the Plaintiff, linked to and for the benefit of the first Defendant, on social networks, is proven”, he wrote.

In a new analysis at the request of lawyer João Tancredo, who represents Chico Buarque in the process, the judge changed his position and concluded that the maintenance of the video, against the musician’s will, will be “difficult to repair” his image. The penalty in case of non-compliance is R$5,000 per day.

Chico filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for moral damages after being quoted in a video released by Eduardo Leite on the eve of the September 7 holiday, when demonstrations were planned for and against President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). In the recording, the toucan says that Brazil “needs to return to the center”, beyond political polarization.

“It’s enough to see in Chico Buarque and Sérgio Reis two musical beauties, and not just two political choices. Just remember that we, like them, are all Brazilians”, says the governor in the video.

The singer’s defense says his image and name were used in an ‘advertisement and voter announcement’. “It should be noted that Chico Buarque, in his long professional trajectory, has never carried out or participated in any advertising event”, says an excerpt of the process.

Eduardo Leite is trying to make himself viable as a presidential candidate for the PSDB for the 2022 elections. If he manages to gather the necessary support among his coreligionists, he must face former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), of whom Chico Buarque is a declared supporter.

WITH THE WORD, GOVERNOR EDUARDO LEITE

The report contacted the government’s Communication Department and is awaiting a response. The space is open for manifestation.