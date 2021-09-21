Juju Salimeni talks about sexy content and profile on OnlyFans

Juju Salimeni used social media this last Sunday (19) and answered some internet users through the question box on the Stories from Instagram. The fitness muse even talked about the erotic content platform, OnlyFans.

The digital influencer spoke about subscription content on the social network, and confessed that she does not rule out plans to debut an account on the social network. “I thought yes, but I never went in to see what’s going on there. The most I would do would be sexy photos”, she said.

Next, Juju Salimeni, who has already posed naked in Playboy, was enigmatic about publishing content where she could appear completely naked. “Totally naked I don’t think so. What do you think?”, finished.

Juju Salimeni (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Break up

Recently, Juju Salimeni and Helisson Dias ended their relationship after two years, about just two months after the new reconciliation. The entrepreneur made the ad on their social networks.

“I communicate that my relationship with Juliana has come to an end. It was two, three years of many joys, familiarity, complicity, friendship, learning, loyalty and partnership! I take the great experience and learning of what it is to love a woman completely, where I was able to donate my 1,000%!”, he said, in a snippet.

