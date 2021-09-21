Juliette ventures into Funk with Pedro Sampaio on ‘TVZ’ | TVZ

Monday is the day of TVZ Season Juliette live on Multishow ! The program is getting more amazing every day and today, it had the participation of Dj Pedro Sampaio ! 💥 They danced and had a lot of fun, come check out what happened!

Pedro Sampaio and Juliette hits remix

Pedro owns many hits and invited Juliette to take a chance on funk too. The two together did a duet and sang ‘Call her’. Who would have thought, eh?

Juliette and Pedro Sampaio sing Chama Ela

Of course there was also choreography from gallops, the new song by dj Pedro Sampaio, with a hat and everything! 🐴

Today’s song chosen by the presenter was ‘Candy’, directly from your EP. What a beautiful presentation! 🥰

Juliette sings sweet

Pedro Sampaio also showed what he came for and delivered a lot of talent in his presentations. He sang the hits Attention, Speak Badly of Me and even showed an unpublished remix of the song difference Mara Juliette’s. Check how it was:

Pedro Sampaio sings Attention

Pedro Sampaio sings Fala Mal de Mim

Mara Difference Remix

The games couldn’t be missing, right? There was karaoke, where they rocked with my piece of sin, by João Gomes. 😂

And this moment here? The two were embarrassed at the time of Truth or Consequence when they asked Pedro if he would stay with Juliette

“I know you would stay with me” joked Ju