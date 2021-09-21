Justice denies immediate return to lunchbox program for vulnerable people suspended by the city of São Paulo | São Paulo

The magistrate claimed, however, that the case involves a political decision, not a legal one, and that it is up to the municipal administrator to assess the financial feasibility and talk with public bodies to decide the best alternative.

“Food, in fact, is fundamental. However, from the administrative point of view, food is treated as an EMERGENCY PUBLIC POLICY. The idea of ​​public policy implies important characteristics, among which not only impersonality and equality (material ), but also in the anteriority, planning and, above all, scale. This was the case for the emergency period. There is no public policy that does not stem from a previous strategic plan. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the current public policy instruments were based on the assumption of the temporary nature of the pandemic,” said the judge.

Justice in São Paulo denies immediate return on the distribution of lunchboxes by the Citizen Kitchen program in the city of São Paulo

The decision comes amid high unemployment and food inflation, which raised the ‘misery index’ to a record level in the country in August. Saturday (25) will be the last distribution of lunchboxes in the central region of the capital.

The move comes after homeless people report concerns about the end of lunchbox distribution through the Citizen Kitchen program, which was implemented during the city’s Covid-19 pandemic to help vulnerable families and more than 3 million lunchboxes have been distributed since then.

This Monday (20), due to the suspension of the program, Robson Mendonça, president of the Movement of Homeless People in the city of São Paulo, chained himself to the bars of the City Council, asking for the return of the distribution of the lunchboxes.

In the act, Mendonça asked for an audience with the president of the Chamber, councilor Milton Leite (DEM) so that the Chamber finds a solution via the legislature so as not to put an end to the program.

what the authorities say

In a statement, the City of São Paulo said that it is directing the people served to the Bom Prato free program and that it will maintain three distribution points for lunchboxes.

“With the progression of the pandemic scenario and the current period of greater openness in relation to the functioning of commerce, the city is directing the beneficiaries of the program to Bom Prato, a state service linked to the State Secretariat for Social Development (SEDS-SP), made up of permanent, free equipment, which are close to most of the distribution points, with full capacity to guarantee the food security of this population. Bom Prato program,” the statement stated.

The São Paulo City Council’s Press Office informed, through a note, that councilor Milton Leite had mobilized the Human Rights Commission to deal with Robson Mendonça’s manifestation early on.

Leite scheduled with Councilor Erika Hilton, president of the Commission, a conversation with Robson on Wednesday (22), at 4 pm.

“The Chamber and its Presidency respect freedom of expression and show solidarity with the homeless population. I will do my best to help,” said councilor Milton Leite.

In the decision that denied emergency relief (which is a provisional decision without hearing the defendant), the judge states that it cannot be “assumed that the public administrator has necessarily, simply and automatically” decided to omit on the maintenance of forms of help homeless people and that the issue involves a “political and not purely legal” measure.

The magistrate also points out the need for the MP and the Public Defender’s Office to dialogue with the municipal Executive seeking feasibility of answers to the problem and that, “in this dialogue, the Administrator is responsible and discretionary”. He says that the program was created due to the pandemic and with a temporary and emergency character, and that the City Hall should assess the continuity or not of public policies.

Now, the City Hall will have 30 days to present an answer and inform the Judiciary which measures it has taken in relation to the problem.

Jardim Peri’s Families Afraid of Losing Lunch Boxes

Understand the suspension of the lunchboxes

According to the request of the MP and the Public Defender’s Office, on average 7,500 meals were provided to homeless people, which were distributed in seven boroughs in the capital. But the city hall reduced from 10 thousand, in April 2020, to 800, in September 2021, the lunchboxes that were supplied daily, and then decided to stop it from 25 September.

“As mentioned above, abruptly and without proper planning, the Municipality decided to close the “Cuz Cidadã” Project without offering another efficient food security strategy,” states the court order.

The action highlights that the service is of great relevance and essential to guaranteeing life and dignity. “Thus, its abrupt interruption demonstrates the public administrator’s absolute disregard for the human life of the most needy, especially people living on the streets”, says the opening.

The cutting of the lunch box is criticized by members of the PopRua committee of the Municipal Secretariat for Human Rights. For them, the city should have talked before announcing the end of the program.

“The closing of this program without the constitution of another one for permanent food security is complicated, it will bring a lot of demand from the homeless population to homes and restaurants,” said Alderon Pereira da Costa, the committee’s advisor.