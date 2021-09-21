Justice in Rio orders Eduardo Leite to withdraw video with images by Chico Buarque from social media | Rio de Janeiro

The justice of Rio determined that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), remove from social networks video with images of Chico Buarque.

The decision of this Sunday (19), in an injunction, is the judge Fernando Rocha Lovisi, of the 6th Special Civil Court – Lagoa, who established daily fine of BRL 5,000 in case of non-compliance.

“Such use is not the Author’s will, as explained in the initial petition and in the request for reconsideration. Thus, the permanence of undue publicity will be difficult to repair for the image and name of the Author”, says the magistrate.

“Therefore, I revoke the Decision on pages 28 and grant urgent relief, as required on pages 15, item a, with a daily fine of five thousand reais being fixed in case of non-compliance. i., urgently”.

Wanted by G1, Eduardo Leite said that his defense has not yet been notified of the decision, but when he is, he will appeal.

The singer-songwriter went to court after the politician used, without authorization, his name and images in a video that is being released on their social networks.

According to the lawyer João Tancredo, which represents the singer in the action, they seek the immediate removal of the material from the internet and the value of 40 minimum wages as compensation.

“As the video is circulating, we had to take immediate action. This spreads like wildfire,” said the lawyer.

Tancredo also commented that Eduardo Leite made political use of the work and the name of Chico Buarque, without the artist’s authorization.

“People use your image or make offenses as a result of this and they think everything will be fine. And it can’t be like that. This has consequences. You want to use someone’s brand without authorization, it will have consequences. Chico Buarque is averse to the process, and he is absolutely right. The process is a bad thing, but there are times when there is no other way out. As we defend tooth and nail the democratic rule of law, the path is the Judiciary”, concluded João Tancredo.

In a statement, Eduardo Leite’s defense said that the legal office representing Chico Buarque has every right to seek justice, but claims that they did not understand the video.

“There was nothing of what was alleged or disrespect to the image of anyone. And this will become clear in our contestation because, when watching the full video, it is evident that the citation to the name of Chico Buarque is presented as an artist and public figure, not bringing any undue or distorted use of his image, just emphasizing that in his music, as in Sérgio Reis’s, two musical styles should be seen, and not two political choices, valuing the need for harmonious coexistence”, he says the note.