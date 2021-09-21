Keep an eye on this Tuesday’s top 5 news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Global markets are recovering from yesterday’s slump following the disappointing news from the China Evergrande Group, as well as preparing for the US monetary policy meeting starting today. Investors are also keeping an eye on the price of , after production in the Gulf of Mexico is affected.

For Brazilian investors, the attention is on the beginning of the Copom meeting, as well as on the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro at the UN assembly.

1. Global markets go up

Global markets rebound from Monday’s losses as analysts around the world struggle to reassure customers that China is not about to experience its “Lehman moment”.

The in Hong Kong rose 0.5%, while European benchmark stock indices rose more than 1%. US Treasury yields rose slightly and retreated from the high it hit on Monday.

The expectation now depends on what officials can imagine before mainland China markets reopen on Wednesday (22), after a long holiday. China Evergrande Group (OTC:) (OTC:), the real estate developer at the center of the growing crisis, has already missed a payment to banks and faces interest and principal payments on its bonds starting Thursday (23).

2. Week of central bank action starts on a dovish note

Also helping sentiment on Tuesday is the growing realization that the global economic slowdown due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus in recent months has delayed the time that major central banks would begin tightening monetary policy.

The main event this week continues to be the meeting of the , which starts on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday. However, other central banks are already starting to shift to more dovish positions. Sweden’s Riksbank left any mention of futures unchanged in its previous monetary policy statement, a softening of its previous guidance. A also kept its base rate unchanged.

Analysts’ notes suggest the Bank of England will also avoid tightening policy on Thursday at its meeting, given weak growth, retail sales data and the likely impact of the ongoing energy crisis on the economy.

3. Stocks prepared to open on a high

US equity markets are expected to recoup most of their Monday losses when they open later, in a combination of the factors mentioned above.

At 8:38 am this morning, futures for futures advanced 0.84%, while futures for futures rose 0.77% and 0.72%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include AutoZone (NYSE:), whose quarterly results will shed light on whether the rise in used car prices can be sustained, and FedEx (NYSE:) (SA:) and Adobe (NASDAQ:) , which report after closing.

4. President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the UN

President Jair Bolsonaro will give the opening speech at the 76th UN General Assembly, following the tradition of Brazil being responsible for starting the speeches at the event. The challenge this year, however, is in Bolsonaro to improve the country’s image on the issues of the pandemic and the environment and to get closer to the US government, without straying from its ideological base.

Government officials are trying to get the president to adopt a moderate tone, though Bolsonaro has said in recent days that he would “tell some truths” at the summit. Among the issues that can be discussed is the announcement of the donation of vaccines against covid-19 to Latin America and the Caribbean, as an indication that the country has made rapid progress in vaccination, despite the president himself having already said that he has not vaccinated.

Another point that may appear in Bolsonaro’s speech is the defense of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands, which is being analyzed by the Federal Supreme Court and is criticized because it can hinder the creation of new reserves. Bolsonaro also wants to address the themes of democracy and “freedom of expression”, which he sees as a central issue in his fight with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF.

Here in Brazil, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) starts today (21) the sixth meeting of the year to define the and should repeat the increases promoted in the last four meetings. Tomorrow (22), at the end of the day, the Copom will announce the decision.

5. Shell’s oil production is interrupted

Crude oil prices rebounded in line with other risky assets, supported by news late Monday that Gulf of Mexico output will remain hampered through year-end due to hurricane damage.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:), the Gulf’s largest producer, said its West Delta 143 platform, which acts as a transfer point for oil produced by two other production platforms, will resume operations only in the first quarter of 2022. Overall, he said, some 60% of his operations in the region are online.

At 8:42 am, oil futures were up 0.91%, while WTI oil was up 1.11%.