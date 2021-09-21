Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gets Beautiful Launch Trailer

With the imminent release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, developer Ember Lab released today (20) a new trailer highlighting the game’s history and amazing visuals, which will be released for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and PS5. Check out:

Last chance to pre-order https://t.co/lUpcmbf5Kz — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 20, 2021

After being postponed for another month, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available for download from 1 am on the 21st of September here in the country, according to Brasília time. The coolest thing is that, after some suspense, it was also confirmed that the adventure will support Portuguese subtitles at launch!

Finally, the official PlayStation Brazil profile on Twitter highlighted the game’s photo mode, which will also be available to everyone who plays right now at launch:

Say X and do your best pose. Kena: Bridge of Spirits arrives tomorrow with Photo Mode already available. — PlayStation Brazil (@PlayStation_BR) September 20, 2021

According to the official synopsis of Ember Lab, Kena Bridge of Spirits is “a journey of action and adventure with a focus on story, breathtaking visuals and exploration combined with light combat. Players meet and improve a team of charming spiritual companions called the Rot, who improve their skills and create new ways to manipulate the environment.”

