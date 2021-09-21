Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Impressions and Gameplay

Facebook

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the promising and first title from the developer Ember Lab, won many players through its trailers very well done with the protagonist Kena and especially with the cute Rot. The game is finally available for PS4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store, so…

Where is our review?

Ember Lab sent us a review code on Sunday (19) night. I played 8 hours from yesterday until today, reconciling with my daily life, work on the website, dentist that was scheduled and so on. That said, I believe I’m on my way to the final boss. But I would like to be sure before I sit down and write the review.

Gameplay

That doesn’t mean, however, that you won’t see anything from us. I’m recording the entire game and putting it on our YouTube channel. Below you can check the first part with the first two hours. The rest, in case you’re curious, can be seen on our channel or in this playlist.

But then, is the game good?

I was one of the skeptics about the game. Developer’s first title, little gameplay shown… I was confident that the hype generated would be something similar to what we saw with cyberpunk 2077. But luckily I’m wrong. Kena: Bridge of Spirits it’s very nice, polished and virtually bug free. The technical performance (at least on PS5, where I played) is great. The spoiler I can give from my review is that, in case there’s nothing strange until the game is over, your grade will be 90%.

Can you summarize the game?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action adventure game. You control Kena, a spirit guide, who is on her way to a mountain temple. Your goal is to guide the spirits to the beyond, but who are still in our plane for some reason that binds them here. It’s up to you to collect relics from these spirits and, after that, face the corruption.

The gameplay is simple: R1 and R2 attack (weak and strong, respectively), X jumps (there is a double jump), dodges O, L2 takes aim, R2 shoots the arrow and R1 uses the bomb (these last two when unlocked in the story ). The square sends the Rots to the places they can interact. Rots “take care of themselves”, you don’t have to worry about them. During battle, you fill a meter that, when full, allows blows involving them to be performed.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits it doesn’t exactly have an open world. You arrive in a village and, in it, there are three distinct paths that lead to regions where the spirits that Kena must save are located. But the map itself is relatively large, with Fast Travel, for example. By the time I played, you could re-access the entire map you had gone through.

This brings us to collectibles: Kena: Bridge of Spirits it’s full of them. There are the Rots, masks for the Rots (cosmetic only), spirit cards, memories and more. The story may take 8-10 hours to complete, but collectibles will increase that time considerably.

At the end, Kena: Bridge of Spirits takes a lot of elements from various games: Zelda, Pikmin, Horizon Zero Dawn and others. But you know one that came to mind several times? Star Fox Adventures. If you ever played this GameCube title, know that Kena remembers a lot in many ways.

More information will be in our full review.

Something you didn’t like about the game?

I will speak better in my review, but Brazilian Portuguese subtitles have many grammatical errors. Another problem is the automatic lock-on on enemies, it gets in the way sometimes.

We also have the fact that the game doesn’t warn you that a projectile is coming from behind your back (like God of War, for example, makes with a red arrow). I can also say that interesting mechanics, like archery, take time to unlock.

Another strange thing is that the cutscenes (which are very beautiful, by the way) are “recorded videos” and even at a rate that should probably be 30 frames per second. In other words, it’s even weird to leave the cutscene and go to the graphics of the game itself, which end up being prettier than the “CGs”.

When will the full review go live?

I must write in the next morning, which means the full analysis will be available on Wednesday morning (22). Thanks for the comprehension!

I have doubts about Kena…

Comment here in this news that I will answer your questions as much as possible.