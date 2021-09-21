Kevin Bacon displays his wife’s lingerie with his initials: ‘I love you’

Actor Kevin Bacon, 63, shared with his social media followers a record of a lingerie belonging to his wife, 56-year-old actress Kyra Sedgwick, which contains her name’s initials written on the underwear.

“Sometimes washing clothes can be fun and full of surprises”, joked the famous when showing the detail in blue and lacy panties. “I love you KB” is written on the lingerie as you can see in the entry posted by him on the Instagram feed.

In the post’s comments, Sedgwick was in good spirits by exposing his intimacy. “Thank you for showing off my dirty laundry,” he wrote.

Kyra Sedgwick ended up in hospital after being shaved by Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon, by the way, has no problem exposing details of his intimate life with Kyra Sedgwick. In March, the famous man said he had to take his wife to the hospital after a minor domestic accident while he was trying to shave his beloved’s private parts.

While participating in the program led by Jimmy Kimmel, the artist said that he believes he is the type of person who thinks he can “learn how to do anything”, mainly due to the fact that he is an actor.

“You have to develop a skill, don’t you? You have to pretend you’re an astronaut, a firefighter or something along those lines. So I thought, ‘How hard can this be?’ Bacon then admitted that he does not have the skills to work with intimate waxing and said that it is necessary to “leave the job to professionals who are prepared, otherwise it can be frighteningly dangerous”.

Finally, Kevin Bacon reported that Kyra Sedgwick was “angry” with him, although he points out that he did “the best” he could.