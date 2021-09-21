Lack of budget suspends production of drugs for cancer diagnosis and treatment | National Newspaper

The Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research announced that it stopped manufacturing drugs used to diagnose and treat cancer due to lack of money.

What goes inside the cars shown in the article affects the lives of many Brazilians. Vehicles transport radiopharmaceuticals. They are substances used in imaging tests, such as scintigraphy, and in the treatment of diseases such as arthritis and cancer. They emit radiation. Therefore, transport has to be careful and fast – radioactivity lasts for a few days, it is not possible to store these drugs in a stock.

Ipen (Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research) produces 85% of what Brazil uses these substances. But, for now, this Monday (20) is the last large shipment that leaves from there to hospitals and clinics in the country. Due to lack of money, Ipen was no longer able to buy the inputs used in production.

Luis Antonio Genova, a researcher at the institute and also director of the Union of Federal Public Servants of São Paulo, explains that the lack of resources was already an announced problem.

“Ipen suffered a very severe budget cut. So, since the beginning of the year, it was already known that the situation was going to reach this point. More than R$ 70 million are missing for us to finish the year, even without counting the appreciation of the dollar, because there is a lot of this that is imported”, he says.

Less than a month ago, the federal government sent a bill to Congress to grant additional credit to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, to which Ipen is subordinate. The text has not yet been voted on.

When Ipen receives more resources, it will not be overnight that imported inputs will return and production will resume.

“To import is not a shelf product. There has to be a whole plan, because the other country is going to radiate in its nuclear reactors. So there’s a whole schedule. You can’t turn the situation around overnight. During this week, for example, it doesn’t produce anything else”, says Luis Antonio.

Stopped production is already forcing hospitals and clinics to suspend examinations and treatment sessions. Businessman Paulo Pinheiro operated on thyroid cancer and had scheduled a first iodine therapy session.

“The doctor just called me saying that, unfortunately, due to lack of medication, it will have to be rescheduled and the whole schedule done again. I felt frustrated, because we want to take it out of the way, especially when it comes to cancer. We know this because it is a business that can expand”, says Paulo.

The director of the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine recalls that radiopharmaceuticals are vital for people with cancer. The entity estimates that up to 2 million patients may be affected.

“I don’t know what to say to these patients. It’s so bad to tell them that the treatment can’t be done because the medication is missing. Who will pay this price? This patient has a cancer, which if not treated can progress, can lead to death, and who will answer for that? It is a very dramatic situation”, says nuclear doctor Dalton Alexandre dos Anjos, director of the Brazilian Society of Nuclear Medicine.