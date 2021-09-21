Latest PS5 update improved performance of some games by up to 5%

Discovery was made by chance by Digital Foundry

Digital Foundry shared today (20) a video with comments about the tests carried out with the PlayStation 5 recently saying that, kind of by chance, they’ve noticed that the latest firmware update for the PS5 has improved 3 to 5% performance on some games.

All of these tests were done initially to assess whether would there be some performance difference between the release version and the new variation with a slightly reduced heatsink. As Richard Leadbetter commented in the video, they had already discovered that the console’s SoC seemed to operate at slightly higher temperatures while the memories seemed to be at lower temperatures, which ended up balancing out.

You can see the PS5 comments at the beginning of the video.

In the first tests, Leadbetter had noticed a slight advantage to the old version of the console, but soon he noticed that this was happening because the new version had the beta firmware installed. Without that difference, the devices performed identically.

However, with the big update that has arrived for every PlayStation 5 recently, all versions of the console have achieved slightly higher performance in some scenarios. According to Digital Foundry, the advantage for the new update was seen between 3 and 5% in Devil May Cry 5 and Control, but this is likely to be seen in other titles.

The second major PlayStation 5 update arrived on September 15th bringing a long list of big and small changes to the console system, including official support for NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs as external storage. However, there was no mention of increased gaming performance, which comes as a good surprise to all users, after all, it’s free performance.

It’s also worth pointing out that a 3 to 5% performance boost isn’t much, so even if the new update made the system perform worse on that same scale, there wouldn’t be much to worry about (and many people wouldn’t even notice the difference). This also opens up the possibility that this improvement was not intentional, but rather an unexpected side effect. Anyway, it seems this big update for the PlayStation 5 has really brought a lot of advantages.

Via: WCcftech Source: Digital Foundry