Latino is invited to ‘walking tour’ after committing faux pas on the coast of SP | Santos and Region

The Latin singer is famous for his hits ‘Festa no Apê’, ‘Me Leva’ and ‘Vitrine’. This weekend, he became the target of jokes on the internet due to a post made on a social network. During a trip along the coast of São Paulo this weekend, he published a series of photos of the city of São Vicente stating that he was very excited to be in Santos.

“I dominated with my family in Santos. The emotion I’m feeling is a lot of spiritual gratitude. Thank you my almighty”, said the singer in the series of photos where he appears accompanied by his girlfriend, Jessica Rodrigues, in one of the main points of São Vicente , Porchat Island. It didn’t take long for Latino’s post to yield jokes from internet users, including famous people.

2 of 2 Mayor of São Vicente, SP, invited Latino to tour after he got the city name wrong — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Mayor of São Vicente, SP, invited Latino to tour after he misnamed the city — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

This Monday (20), after the repercussion of the artist’s post, Mayor Kayo Amado shared the story about what happened and invited him, in a receptive way, to take a tour of the city of São Vicente. “Good morning! This marvel of view is a heritage of the Baixada! One of the most beautiful in the country. Our São Vicente!”, he wrote.

The mayor also highlighted that the singer is always welcome in the city and made a receptive invitation to him. “Latino, you and Raffa are invited to take a Walking Tour in the city’s tourist attractions, closed?! Welcome always” [sic], highlighted.

Kayo Amado also interacted with Latino’s fiancée on social media, commenting on her photo with the singer. In the commentary, the mayor also highlighted the invitation to tour the city’s tourist attractions. “Very cool your tour around São Vicente. [Raffa Rarbbie] I remember the day we met at Raul Rocha School, there in the Continental Area, with you doing a beautiful social work with the children at Christmas. Glad you don’t forget your origins! Big kiss! Success,” he commented.

The cities of Santos and São Vicente are located in the Baixada Santista region. Porchat Island, where the singer recorded, is one of the most famous postcards of the Vincentian municipality. Despite receiving the name ‘Ilha’, the site is connected to the city through a common two-way street. The area is famous for its restaurants, hotels and nightclubs.

Through his press office, Latino says he loves to walk with his family in Baixada Santista. “Rarbbie, my fiancée, is Vincentian. She has always had offices in Santos and São Vicente. The family lives in both cities. She has many family and friends around here. She has a great love for the city and region, and when she loves me presented, I also fell in love. Whenever we can, we are here. Be it in São Vicente, Santos, Guarujá, no matter the city, I came to love Baixada Santista, and I already consider myself a caiçara at heart,” said the singer.