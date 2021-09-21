LBFF 6: Corinthians stands out and scores more than 140 points in Week 4

B4 Esports still leads the way with the end of the first half of the tournament

THE Week 4 gives Brazilian League of Free Fire 6 (LBFF 6) ended last Sunday (19) and the big highlight was the performance of Corinthians Free Fire, who managed to make 142 points, adding the falls on Saturday and Sunday, to take a big leap in the table.

Saturday’s matches had a double of Live Keyd, who won the 2nd and 4th drop to get many points. However, Corinthians had a lot of stability and managed to be the leader of the day with 68 points scored, followed by Los Grandes with 64 points and Netshoes Miners with 62 points.

On the other hand, Sunday was the day to do the L, because the LOUD led with 78 points scored on the day and Corinthians also didn’t let it go, scoring 74 points. LOUD and Corinthians also played two doubles, with LOUD winning drops 4 and 5 and Corinthians winning drops 1 and 6.

The LBFF continues until Week 8, which defines the teams that make it to the Final. The tournament takes place live on the official channels of Free Fire on YouTube and Booyah!, Garena’s streaming platform, during the weekends, at 1pm GMT.