Legal abortion frees up the health system in the pandemic, says Argentine minister – 09/20/2021

Attorney Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta had been in charge of the newly created Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity in Argentina for three months when the WHO (World Health Organization) decreed a pandemic due to the coronavirus in March 2020. The quarantine was accompanied by a serious crisis: the country was approaching its third consecutive year of recession and no longer had access to international credit due to its external debt. By the end of 2020, four out of ten Argentines were below the poverty line and inflation reached 36%. But neither the pandemic nor the deteriorating economy was an impediment to initiating gender equality measures and programs.

“On the contrary. It is in the crisis that it is necessary to guarantee that everyone has access to rights”, argues Alcorta, 48, a feminist, leftist activist and defender of human rights.

It was necessary to act quickly. More channels were opened to assist victims of violence and created aid for the transvestite and transgender population, which until then had been living off prostitution. On other fronts, a financial aid program for victims of violence, employment quotas for trans people in the public service, and a non-binary identity document were created. But the biggest advance in gender policy was the legalization of abortion in December 2020 through a government bill sent to Congress.

Recently, another measure was adopted that will bring structural changes: childcare was recognized as work and will now be counted as contribution time for women who are already of retirement age (60 years old) and do not have the 30 years of formal work required. One year will be counted for each child born alive and two years for each adopted child.

The measures are not only planned within the Ministry of Women. There is a national cabinet to discuss gender and ensure that all public policies have this approach. The country’s budget, for example, started to be prepared from this perspective.

Engaged in politics since her youth, the minister has spent the last few years advocating for victims of the Argentine military dictatorship, fighting for the rights of the indigenous population and defending leaders of social movements.

Mother of a boy and a university professor, she discusses themes such as androcentrism in law and feminist criminology, is a frequent presence in street demonstrations and an observer of Latin American politics. On social networks, he paid tribute to councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was murdered in Rio de Janeiro in 2018, and posted #LulaLivre when the court overturned the convictions against the former president.

Recently, he opened the course “Misogyny as a Weapon of Political Discipline”, with a class with former president Dilma Rousseff at Elag (School of Latin American and Global Studies). “I have no doubt that, among the multiple factors that had an impact on the impeachment process, there was also this enormous load of misogyny”, he says.

In the interview given to universe, the minister highlights the main points of this Latin gender revolution.

UNIVERSA: How do you see the criticisms that some of the gender equality measures should not be the priority now, in the midst of a pandemic and economic crisis?

Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta: The gender agenda is lagging behind in all spheres – labor, politics and access to rights. A crisis can never be a reason not to move forward. On the contrary, it is when we must move forward so that everyone has access to rights. It is now possible to have access to safe and free abortion in the middle of a pandemic. It’s the most important right we’ve won in recent decades and has managed to end around 40,000 hospital admissions as a result of clandestine abortions a year. This frees up part of the health system. The Accompany program helps with a minimum wage ($289 at the Aug. 13 quote) for six months for women who are at risk from a situation of violence and who are economically vulnerable. There are more than 25 thousand attended. In a crisis, this vulnerability is greater and, therefore, we are at greater risk of being in a situation of gender-based violence.

How is the process of implementing access to abortion going?

Today, abortion is performed across the country. In these seven months in force, we expanded from 960 to 1,160 places in the public network where the procedure is performed. Social or private institutions [de saúde] have the obligation to assist or redirect the patient to a place where she will be assisted. There are cities where this is working very well and others where it is more difficult due to resistance from professionals, due to conscientious objection.

When did the pandemic start, how were the main gender policy strategies designed?

We had to expand channels so that women who lived with aggressors could ask for help. We work with a WhatsApp number because the phone line forces you to talk and, if you’re in front of the aggressor, it’s impossible. After some steps taken by the Ministry, each judicial instance decided that it would renew the protective measures [para vítimas de violência] automatically.

We carried out a campaign of co-responsibility for the fact that caregiving tasks fall to women, and this was aggravated by the children at home. We worked with the Ministry of Labor when they didn’t want to pay domestic workers’ wages because they weren’t going to work. We serve women victims of violence and the transvestite and transgender population, who were unable to ensure a minimum amount of food. We had none of these measures in sight when we arrived at the ministry, three months before the pandemic. The pandemic forced us to rethink policies on care, violence and life maintenance tasks.

Maternity contributes up to 20% of GDP in Argentina Image: iStock

How do caregiving tasks impact gender inequality? What will be the effect of recognizing care tasks as a contribution to public spending?

The imbalance in care tasks explains a large part of the wage inequality, the feminization of poverty and the differences at the time of retirement. We devote triple the time of men to this unpaid task. Our average income is lower, our chances of getting a job and of it being formal, too. The hours we dedicate to work are less (ten hours less than men per week, on average) and we interrupt our career much more.

The more children we have, the fewer years of contribution we accumulate. Care work contributes 16% to 20% of GDP, and it is good that the women who cared for it receive, in their old age, part of the wealth they helped to generate. It is a measure that drives the distribution of wealth. When these recognitions are not made, women are left in a vulnerable situation and the State has to spend on other policies to protect them.

Despite all measures, femicide rates remain high in Argentina.

Last year, we had a slightly lower rate than in the previous year without a pandemic (1.1 cases per 100,000 population in 2019, and 1.09 in 2020). In order to lower femicide and transvesticide rates, policies that last and work with cultural transformations, which are the basis of violence, are needed. Macho and violent comments aggravate the violence. To face this, the ministry presented a National Plan against Violence with 140 commitments, which seeks to work in two stages. First, in the medium and long term. Second, in the short term, with the Accompanying program.

So, it is believed that it would start to reduce femicide rates in the medium or long term.

If you live in a macho culture, you are more likely to be a victim than in an egalitarian society. State intervention in situations of violence is crucial. If you go to a police station and they tell you that this is not where you should file a complaint, this increases the risks. With less economic autonomy, you have more risks, [por exemplo] when he can’t get out of a violent situation because he doesn’t have a job, he has many children and he has nowhere to live.

These three aspects cannot change in one, two or three years. The pandemic aggravates this situation: Latin America has 22 million new poor, and the majority are women. We are working on the cultural issue and also on how the State responds to violence. There is no magic policy against femicide. It cannot be solved by pressing a button. To imagine that creating a ministry will resolve overnight is to underestimate what we are talking about.

Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, Argentina’s Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Argentina has a 90-day maternity leave law and a two-day paternity leave law. And about half of Argentines cannot have access to this because they are self-employed or monotax (a regime that does not include certain labor rights). How is the government thinking about expanding the license?

Licenses in Argentina are not only patriarchal, but also exclude different types of families and different work formats. We need the recognition of time to care to be equal for all genders and workers. Otherwise, going through the experience of motherhood not only worsens the distribution of time between men and women, but also accentuates the inequality between women themselves: between those who have a formal job and earn well, and those who don’t. We are working on the inter-ministerial table of care policies, and licenses are on our work agenda.

Do you follow the policy in Brazil? What is your opinion about Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment process?

I followed the impeachment when it happened. I have no doubt that, among other factors, multiple factors that had an impact on the impeachment, there was also this enormous load of misogyny, which was in the open all along. Dilma has always been attacked and, in particular, for being a woman when Brazil had not had a woman president before.