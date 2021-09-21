“Lei do Mandante”: how is the amount transferred by transmission to the athlete? – 09/21/2021

By Gabriel Coccitrone

This Monday (20th), the Law 14.205/21, also known as the Mandating Law, was published in the DOU (Official Gazette), which changes the rule for marketing the transmission rights of clubs. The PL was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) after being approved unanimously in the Federal Senate on August 24, by 60 votes to zero.

The PL makes changes to the Pelé Law (Law 9.615/98), which provided that the right to broadcast an event belonged to the two clubs, the principal and the visitor. Thus, a match could only be shown if both teams had a contract with the same company. With the new text, the TV, radio or streaming platform that is interested in broadcasting the game will need to negotiate only with the team that plays at home, with no need for an agreement with both.

The law also determines, through its art. 42-A, §2, the transfer of 5% of the arena right to players, including reserves.

“The Law reinforces that understanding of the vast majority of the doctrine and which has been reinforced by jurisprudence: an athlete who is on the reserve bench signs a summary, can be expelled, has his image exposed and is always an alternative to change the course of the game. Therefore, he participates in the match and is entitled to this transfer”, understands Andrei Kampff, journalist, lawyer and author of Lei em Campo.

Now, it is important to understand this distribution is made.

“The text is very clear in this regard, by establishing that the principal club has the prerogative to negotiate the right to the arena, as it holds the right to the arena over the sporting event, however, it will be up to the unions to pay for this item within the deadline. 72 hours. All professional athletes will be entitled to the apportionment, in equal parts”, says Maurício Corrêa da Veiga, lawyer specializing in sports law and columnist for the Law in the Field.

“If the client authorizes the transmission of the event and receives the authorization alone, without participation or transfer to the visiting club, it will only be up to the client to transfer the 5% (five percent) that belongs to the athletes. The difference is that this percentage will be transferred , through the professional union, to all the athletes who were in the match (between starters and reserves), equally benefiting the athletes of the two teams and not just those who work for the principal”, explains Carlos Ambiel, a lawyer specializing in sports law.

In a hypothetical example, suppose Flamengo – the game’s host – decided to broadcast the match against Vasco on its own platform, would it be up to him to transfer part of the value of the arena right to Cruz-Maltino players?

“In this example, the home club will not directly pay the athletes of the opposing team, but must transfer 5% (five percent) of the entire amount received for the transmission of the match to the professional union, which will be responsible for dividing the amount in a manner equality between all athletes who participated in the game, both from the home club and the visiting club. Therefore, although indirectly, it is correct to conclude that the discounted value of the home club will be used to pay for the participation of athletes from the visiting club in the show “, explains Ambiel.

Also according to the text, if there is no definition of the game control, the capture, fixation, broadcast, transmission, retransmission or reproduction of images will depend on the agreement of the two clubs.

To avoid legal uncertainty, present in Provisional Measure 984, the text determines that the contracts in force are unchanged. This part of the PL has Globo as an example, responsible for having the largest number of transmission agreements with the clubs. However, at the same time, it is established that clubs currently without a contract to broadcast their games can now negotiate them independently, without depending on the visiting team.

The Mandating Law will be put into practice first in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, since the clubs’ contracts with Globo expire in 2022 and a new negotiation period begins. In the first division, most agreements only expire in 2024.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s only veto was in relation to the passage that defined the ban on radio and TV stations from sponsoring and stamping their logos on departure uniforms. The veto will still be evaluated by Congress.

