Leo Stronda has 30% of his body burned and undergoes surgery after a domestic accident – Zoeira

The singer leo stronda returned to social networks this Monday (20) to share that he suffered severe second degree burns after an explosion in your home. The domestic accident took place on the 6th of September.

According to a statement from Hospital Niterói D’Or published by the singer himself, he had approximately 30% of the body burned. “The lesions present good evolution, after surgical procedures and the patient is doing well clinically”, says a note.

Leo Stronda had to undergo surgery

Away from the internet due to his state of health, the artist revealed that he had undergone several plastic surgeries. He had burns on his arms and back.

“As you can see, I’ve been away from social media for two weeks. Unfortunately I’m going through an ordeal, another difficult phase of my life. Now, at this moment, I’m fine, better. But two weeks ago I had an accident domestic,” he vented on Instagram.

hospitalization

Leo reported that he went from two to three times a week to the operating room to treat injuries. He is still hospitalized on Monday, but recovers outside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

When talking about the burns, the singer said that “it was a very bad day in his life”, but highlighted that he is already improving.