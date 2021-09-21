Leo Stronda reports hospitalization after gas cylinder accident | Rio de Janeiro

The digital influencer Leo Stronda reported, on his social networks, this Monday (20), that he had an accident with a gas canister and is hospitalized at Hospital Niterói D’or. According to a report published by him, the explosion caused 2nd degree burns in approximately 30% of the body.

Also according to the document, the accident happened on the 6th of last month and the patient is hospitalized in the semi-intensive unit.

“The lesions present good evolution after surgical procedures and the patient is doing well clinically”, says the text.

In videos, Leo Stronda said he was manipulating the bottle when the object exploded.

“Two weeks ago I had this domestic accident. I was at home to start a dinner with my wife and friends and the little gas bottle blew. I had severe burns on my arm and back,” he said.

According to the influencer, in the last two weeks, he went through 2 to 3 plastic surgeries every week to help his recovery.

Leonardo Schulz Cardoso, known as Leo Stronda, is a bodybuilder, rapper and YouTuber. He is vocalist in the hip-hop duo Bonde da Stronda. The duo became known in 2009 for the song “Mansion Thug Stronda”, with 93 million views on YouTube.