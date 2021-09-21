Leo Stronda suffers burns in a domestic accident

Participant in “Fazenda 10”, Leo Stronda informed fans that he suffered severe burns after a domestic accident involving a gas canister. He shared a video to explain to fans what happened.

I’m going through another ordeal in my life. I’m better now, but two weeks ago I had a domestic accident. I was at home starting dinner with my wife and a gas canister exploded. I was manipulating and had some severe burns on parts of my arms and back.

Leo Stronda showed burns after a domestic accident Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Leo Stronda shared medical report Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to appearing with bands all over his body and informing that he will remain hospitalized “for a few more days”, Leo Stronda said he underwent “some plastic surgery” after the accident.

I didn’t go on social media for two weeks because I was totally focused on my recovery. I had some plastic surgery. Now I have achieved a great improvement. It was a fatality, but I’ll be back soon.

Léo Stronda is hospitalized at the Hospital Niterói D’or, in Rio de Janeiro. According to the medical bulletin shared by the former participant of “A Fazenda”, he presented deep second-degree burns in approximately 30% of his body mass.