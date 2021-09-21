Léo Stronda undergoes plastic surgery after a serious accident

Léo Stronda, former pawn of ‘The farm 10′ (Record), is hospitalized and reappeared after suffering a serious domestic accident. The singer and ex-reality was getting ready to have dinner with his partner and some friends at his house, without waiting, the worst happened. A gas canister exploded and caused severe burns to some parts of the celebrity’s body.

Through social networks, Léo Stronda appeared straight from the hospital, taking a stand and giving details of what happened to his followers: “Good guys, as you can see, I’ve been totally away from social media for 2 weeks. Unfortunately here I am going through another ordeal, another difficult phase of my life. Now, at this moment, I am much better”.

According to the former participant of A Fazenda 10, Léo Stronda, he was handling the gas canister when the accident happened: “Two weeks ago I had a domestic accident. I was at my house to start a dinner with my wife and some friends. A small gas canister exploded at home and I got burned. It was that I was handling the cylinder and I had some serious burns on my arms and back”.

The reason for the absence of rapper Léo Stronda from social networks was to take care of his health and rest to recover: “It was a really bad day in my life. So I spent 2 weeks offline from internet and cell phone, precisely because of this. Because I’m recovering, totally focused on my recovery.”

The singer has already appeared with a better face and apologized to fans for having disappeared from the internet: “I’m going through a really bad phase these last 2 weeks. I went through plastic surgery, so I did it 2 to 3 times a week in the operating room. This is to be able to help me in my recovery, so I apologize for not showing up and not giving any satisfaction before”.

Léo Stronda, lead singer of Stronda tram, will remain hospitalized and revealed that he is undergoing intensive treatment for recovery: “That was it, today, on this day I took a big improvement. I changed rooms, I’m in a quieter room, so I’m feeling more able to talk about this subject and be able to tell you here what happened.

Even making a point of telling the admirers details of what happened, Léo Stronda was very firm in his statements. The ex-pawn said he won’t go on too long, ending the matter: “I’m not going to go into this matter too much because I’m hospitalized, I’m going to stay in the hospital for a few more days and I’m undergoing very good intensive treatment”.