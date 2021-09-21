Libertadores: Barcelona obtains 30% clearance of the stadium to have an audience against Flamengo | international football

Barcelona de Guayaquil obtained the release of up to 30% of their stadium and will have an audience in the match against Flamengo, on the 29th, in the semifinal of the Libertadores. The club hopes to have up to 17,700 fans at the Monumental, which has a capacity for 59.2 thousand people.
THE request was made to the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) of Ecuador, which gave a positive response on Monday. Tickets for the match will be limited to vaccinated members, with prior booking to pick up the ticket.
+ See the Libertadores table
+ Flamengo has about 20 thousand tickets sold
Monumental Stadium in Barcelona has a capacity of 59,200 fans and will have 30% released for the semifinal against Flamengo — Photo: Publicity / Junior Barranquilla
Barcelona will again receive public in a match after 574 days. The decision should pave the way for the fans’ definitive return to stadiums in Ecuador.
Ecuador’s national team was supported in the two games it played in Quito for the South American World Cup qualifiers earlier this month. The matches against Chile and Paraguay were at LDU’s Casa Blanca stadium, in the Ecuadorian capital.