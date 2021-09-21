Libertadores: Palmeiras and Atlético duel for a place in the final. See numbers! – 09/21/2021

Atlético appears with favoritism for its good phase, leading the Brazilian Championship, while Palmeiras stumbles in Serie A (lost three of the last four games at home, winning once). The teams face off this Tuesday (21), at 9:30 pm (GMT), in the first semifinal match of the Libertadores.

The campaigns are safe in the competition, with Rooster undefeated and the current champion defeated only once, by Defensa y Justicia, in the group stage, when he was already classified. The statistics of One Football show a little more of the teams’ profiles.

Palmeiras averages 2.6 goals, 0.8 conceded, eight wins, one defeat and one draw, 46% of ball possession and 81% accuracy in passes. Your goalkeeper left the field six times without conceding a goal. There were 104 crosses, 26 goals, 23 from inside the area in 114 submissions, with 54% accuracy.

The Palmeirenses had two penalties in favor and one against in the event. His attackers were offside 24 times. The 2020 champion has 20 yellow cards, two reds, 137 fouls and the same number of infractions committed.

Atlético makes 1.6 goals per match, suffers 0.3, won seven and drew three matches. Did not lose! It hits 82% of passes and has 54% of possession time, on average. Galo’s goalkeeper also went without a goal six times and the team crossed a lot more: 134 times.

There were 19 goals, 18 from inside the area, with 134 shots, 20 more than Palmeiras, 51% in the right direction. There was no penalty in the games of the athletic team, whose front men were offside 16 times. There are 22 warnings and two expulsions, 142 suffered and 131 committed faults.

The Minas Gerais team is going through a better phase, it will be in front of its fans in the fight back in a week, while the Alviverde fans will not be able to enter Allianz Parque this Tuesday. The government of São Paulo has not yet authorized the public in football matches.

Galo is the favorite, but the current Palmeiras squad has experience in Libertadores, which he won less than eight months ago. Duel with probably cautious teams, mutual respect should guide both confrontations.

Follow Mauro Cezar on Twitter

Follow Mauro Cezar on Instagram

Follow Mauro Cezar on Facebook

Subscribe to Mauro Cezar’s YouTube Channel