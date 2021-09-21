Lionel Messi has a known injury and is out of PSG’s next game

Argentine ace Lionel Messi underwent magnetic resonance imaging that found signs of bone bruise. PSG announced that Messi will be re-evaluated within 48 hours. However, he is likely to lose the match against Metz as it takes place before that two-day period.

Against Lyon last Sunday (19), Messi was replaced by Pochettino, who faced a lot of criticism for it. However, Messi had already put his hand on his thigh a few times and didn’t look at ease on the field. The technician’s explanation was that he took it off to avoid a more serious injury.

I made the decision to remove Messi to avoid possible injury in the future. Important matches are coming and we have to protect him. These are decisions I make for the team. Sometimes they can please, sometimes not. We have to make choices, in the starting lineup and then during the game, always thinking about the best for the team and for each player,” explained Pochettino.

PSG will face Metz, away from home, on Wednesday (22), at 4 pm (GMT), for Ligue 1. As Messi has not yet been re-evaluated, he should not participate in the match that could help Paris shoot up. leading the French Championship table.