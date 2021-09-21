Lívia Andrade goes with her boyfriend to Petala’s son’s DNA test – Entertainment

Lívia Andrade was recorded by Pétala Barreiros’ sister, Yanka Barreiros, accompanying her boyfriend Marcos Araújo, owner of Audio Mix, during the DNA test required by him, in the process for recognizing the paternity of Pétala’s youngest son, Lucas, aged 9 months, this Tuesday morning (21) in São Paulo.

According to the images that were posted on Yanka’s social networks, the presenter remained outside the venue at all times in the company of three security guards, who would have been hired by Marcos.

“Guys, you guys need to see this! Today was Luquinhas’ DNA test (9 months) and look who followed everything outside with his father’s security guard (my ex-brother-in-law): Livia Andrade, poor thing, was forbidden to enter,” said Yanka.

Realizing it’s being recorded, Livia nods and says, “Good morning, how are you?”

In another publication, Pétala’s sister criticizes Marcos’ position in the process of recognizing paternity. “Whoever sees him in the DNA today with this Louis Vuitton sneaker, this gold Rolex watch, doesn’t even imagine that he canceled his children’s health insurance, right? Joke,” he wrote.

understand the case

At the end of last year, Pétala Barreiros denounced her ex-husband, businessman Marcos Araújo, for domestic violence and rape when he was 14 years old.. According to her, since then, Marcos has refused to pay the school and pension for their two children, Lorenzo, 7 years old, and Lucas, 9 months old.

At the time, Lívia Andrade already had a relationship with the businessman and exchanged barbs with Pétala through social networks because of a shoe that was by Pétala and would have been given by Marcos to Lívia.

In April, the former SBT presenter gave an interview saying that Marcos has always paid child support and contributes to his children’s expenses, something that is denied by Pétala.