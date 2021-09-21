Liziane has a stake in cut discord game

In today’s edition of “A Fazenda 13”, RecordTV showed a dynamic podium formation for the final and who would like to go out in the first field, held last night, and cut the participation of Liziane Gutierrez. Fans of the reality show accused the network of boycotting the actress on social media.

The edition of “A Fazenda 2021” showed the participation of 20 pedestrians and only Liziane did not appear. She was the penultimate participant in the activity and singer Tiago piquilo – who had his message displayed – ended the game of discord.

Through Twitter, the name of the peoa has become one of the main topics discussed in Brazil because Bishop Edir Macedo’s broadcaster chose not to show how Liziane Gutierrez did in the dynamic.

“The Boycott,” accused a fan of the show.

“Liziane didn’t speak? They’re already boycotting the legend. Fuck* Carelli [diretor de “A Fazenda 2021″]”, wrote another follower.

“Liziane forgotten at the barbecue”, joked another internet user.

Liziane didn’t speak? already so boycotting the legend. fuck you* carelli — lizzy (@lizzyvasc) September 21, 2021

Those responsible for social networks of Liziane Gutierrez used the profile on Twitter to question the cut in the participation of the person in today’s edition of the program on RecordTV.

O UOL contacted RecordTV to understand why Luziane Gutierrez’s participation was cut from the edition, but so far she has not received a position. As soon as there is, the material will be updated.

The Farm 13: Who should the farmer Gui Araujo indicate for the farm? 2.14% 1.99% 4.11% 1.31% 1.99% 0.80% 15.42% 0.68% 3.84% 2.38% 0.92% 0.86% 29.12% 21.02% 7.35% 2.11% 1.34% 1.07% 1.52% Total of 3359 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show