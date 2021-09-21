Luana Piovani takes a controversial attitude when she is detonated on a social network

Luana Piovani she showed once again that she was outspoken and responded in the can to a follower who sent her a negative comment on Instagram.

It all happened when the famous published a click where she appears sunbathing and enjoying a beach in Cascais, Portugal, the country where she currently lives. In the caption, the artist wrote a sentence by William Shakespeare from the book A Midsummer Night’s Dreams: “Sometimes simplicity and silence say more than planned eloquence”.

An internet user reacted in the comment, writing some negative words: “Simplicity with this very expensive little hat and living with all this style. How much hypocrisy. You are anything but simple”.

Luana Piovani, then, fired: “You are totally wrong even in the meaning of the words. The hat is cheap, I bought it on the beach, unbranded. Style has nothing to do with money, silly. I am simple, yes”.

“I like sophisticated things, but never ostentatious. I don’t have a car, I don’t ride a jet, I don’t have a gold watch, I hate a brand name on my chest, anyway… try to offend me again, come on, son. I give you this chance”, completed.

Recently, the actress went through an embarrassing situation during a walk in Florence, Italy. Upon arriving at a restaurant and seeing a beautiful painting in the decoration, the famous woman asked the waiter where the place represented in the work was.

Surprised, she found out that the setting is in Brazil, more precisely the Royal Portuguese Reading Office, in Rio de Janeiro.

“I sat down to eat and looked at that picture. A library, movie stuff like that. I said ‘please’, because I’m one of those, curious, ‘where is this place?’ because I thought ‘wow, I’ve been here to Florence so many times and I’ve never been there’”, he said. “Stay in Brazil. That’s something, is not it?“, she declared on social networks.

Looking embarrassed, the actress lowered her head and then justified herself by saying that she doesn’t do many tours in her own country:

“I really enjoy traveling around Brazil, doing programs to get to know nature, but these programs I end up not doing much“.