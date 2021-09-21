Luciano Huck and Angelica show their children in their mansion and declare themselves

Presenters Luciano Huck and Angélica showed family moments with their children

the presenters Luciano Huck and Angelica they delighted in showing family moments with two of their three children. They are the parents of Joaquim, 16, Benício, 13, and Eva, eight.

Angelica delighted when she appeared in the kitchen of her mansion together with her son Benício. She was cooking pasta for her son and Benício was also taking part in the preparation of the dish.

When showing the moment with her son, the presenter declared to him saying: “Happiness is cooking with him … and hearing: ‘make that tasty pasta for me?’. Oh there…My seasoning is love! Beni!”.

Upon registration, Luciano Huck he declared himself to his wife and son saying: “My loves!” Many famous people also praised the mother-to-child moment. “That’s awesome,” said Andrea Santa Rosa Garcia, wife of presenter Márcio Garcia.

Netizens also praised Angelica and her son. “How sweet! I already want the recipe!”, commented one Internet user. And another internet user said: “Wonderful! There is no better seasoning than love!”. A netizen also said: “Oh how beautiful! You are a 10!”. Another internet user also stated: “How cool! Mother’s thing”.

A netizen also said: “How beautiful! I love this family and I admire you a lot”. Another Internet user commented: “What a beautiful boy! Your children seem to be very affectionate with their parents!”. And an internet user also stated: “What love! A mother is a mother, there is no way!”.

Angelica still delighted when she showed her youngest daughter with Luciano Huck, Eva, going to wake her up with two of the family’s little dogs. “These girls came to wake me up,” said the presenter.

And internet users were just praise for the presenters’ daughter. “How beautiful Eva and the family pets are”, commented an internet user. And another internet user also said: “Oh, how cute is this gang! Eva is very beautiful and the puppies are also cute”.

