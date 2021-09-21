Luísa passes over Teresa and decides Isabel’s future · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will leave Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) upset in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will tell Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) that she will soon meet a suitor. The empress will be angry at not having been consulted by her husband and will discover that the Countess of Barral has chosen the boy for her daughter.

Quinta da Boa Vista will have a familiar atmosphere in the chapter this second (20) . Encouraged, the emperor will interrupt his daughters’ studies to break the news to Isabel: “I have requested the arrival of a suitor for you.”

The heir princess, however, will not be happy with the surprise: “Who is the suitor? You haven’t even consulted me. Do I have the right to refuse?” Pedro will explain that soon the boy will arrive in Brazil and she will be able to meet him.

Intrigues in the love triangle

Jealousy, Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) won’t hold her tongue and will needle her sister: “I imagine there will be a reception for him. Will I at least be invited? After all, Isabel is the heiress, I’m nobody…”, she will complain.

“Dina dear, I’ve just been notified, I’m as surprised as you are. My mother, did you know? Countess?”, the successor to the throne will question.

Responsible for the suitor, Luísa will try to calm the girl down: “Don’t worry, Your Highness. It’s not a commitment yet. The boy is on his way to get to know each other. If there’s mutual interest…”, he’ll try to say, but she will be interrupted by Teresa Cristina.

“So, does the countess already know who she is?” The governess will limit herself to saying that her opinion was considered by the emperor, and Pedro will remind the woman that the noblewoman is responsible for the princesses.

“And I’m the mother! Why wasn’t I consulted?”, the character played by Leticia Sabatella will scream, annoyed. Before the broth finally spills over, the Duke of Caxias (Jackson Antunes) will show up at Quinta da Boa Vista and interrupt them.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.