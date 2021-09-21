Magazine Luiza draws prizes of up to R$1 million; know how to compete

In early September, the Magazine Luiza group launched the Million Cashback. To compete for the draw, just buy any of Magalu’s products, whether in the physical store, website or superapp.

In total, in addition to the grand prize of BRL 1 million which will be drawn on December 8th, Magalu will hold 11 weekly draws worth R$100 thousand.

Remembering that cashback is a purchase method in which a percentage is converted to cash back for the consumer. This Magazine Luiza campaign was part of Domingão’s debut with Huck, on TV Globo.

How to compete for Magalu awards?

To compete for the Million Cashback prizes, it is necessary to make a purchase of any Magalu product (physical store, online or superapp), including merchandise from sellers in the marketplace. You also need to activate your Magalupay account in superapp. And presto, you will already be participating in the draw.

Purchases must be made between September 5th and November 30th this year. For each item that is purchased, the consumer will win a “lucky number”, which will appear in the draws that are being held every Wednesday by the Federal Lottery.

Million Cashback Campaign

The “Million Cashback” is part of an expansion strategy for the group’s financial arm. In July this year, the retailer received authorization from the Central Bank to attach the Fintech Hub, which had been purchased in December 2020.

In addition to the prize draw, the campaign will present the Magalu superapp functionalities to the public, such as paying bills, transferring and receiving amounts.