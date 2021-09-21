Magazine Luiza has another difficult day at the Stock Exchange; is it time to buy the shares?

THE handbag faced another difficult day, the Ibovespa (IBOV) collapsed 2.33%. The fall comes on a complicated day in the international market due to fears about a resection in the Chinese economy.

In the midst of this chaos, the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 3.14%. In the last 30 days, the shares have already retreated about 11%. So, looking at this turbulent scenario, is it still worth investing in Magazine Luiza?

To answer this question, the BTG Pactual sent a report to customers this Monday (20). Money Times was not left out of this and obtained the document.

For analysts, the e-commerce sector tends to face some difficulties to grow, due to a competitive scenario in the short term and a more difficult comparative base due to last year’s great expansion.

However, Luiz Guanais, Gabriel Disselli, Victor Rogatis and Luiz Temporini calculated that the share could rise by around 63% due to the logistical plan created by the company.

In a videoconference held with the company’s management, specialists found that 53% of purchases made at Magalu are delivered within 24 hours since July this year.

However, 70% of orders arrived in the consumer’s hands within 48 hours after payment approval.

From this point of view, Guanais, Disselli, Rogatis and Temporini commented that this evolution took place after the purchase of three companies in the delivery sector, Logbee, GFL Logística and Sode. The last one was acquired in July 2021.

The specialists highlighted GFL Logística as one of the retailer’s main solutions for delivering its products.

“The startup mainly offers the following solutions: same-day and last-mile delivery, reverse logistics and first-mile collection, with 85% of deliveries in 1 day and 100% in 2 days”, explained the analysts.

In addition to the reduction in delivery time, they highlighted that to overcome saturation in e-commerce, the company must charge below market freight to be more attractive to the customer.

According to analysts, Magalu started to seek this standard by investing in the vertical integration of processes, such as the possibility of removing the product at the store, which reduces delivery costs.

Another point is that the company sought to overcome the challenges to increase its market place with three innovations.

The first was Magalu Coletas, which started in 2020 and currently accounts for 60% of marketplace orders.

In addition, the company has about 590 stores collecting items sold on the marketplace (10% of orders). By the end of the year, it has an estimated 1,000 stores as a collection point.

“The company also launched the Magalu Agency, a drop shipping service for sellers to leave products in stores, before being delivered to buyers (20% cheaper shipping and 30-40% faster delivery time than the Post Office)” , commented analysts.

Therefore, the bank saw an effort in Magazine Luiza to generate results and overcome the difficulties in the sector. Therefore, BTG recommended purchase to the retailer with a target price of R$26.