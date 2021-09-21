Man finds doll with ‘scary’ message on wall of new house

Professor Jonathan Lewis, 32, found a rag doll pinned to the wall of his new home in Liverpool, England, with a “scary” note. According to information from the IG portal, he received the keys to the place last Friday (17).

He told the Daily Mail that he found a wire sticking out of the place where the former owners’ refrigerator was located. However, he wanted to know where it was connected and decided to break one of the plaster walls to check, and found the doll.

Sitting on a chair, the doll held a paper. On it, it was written that she had stabbed the first residents of the house, in 1961.

“Dear reader/new owner of the house, thank you for releasing me! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them so they had to go. All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my death choice for them, so I hope you have knives. I hope you sleep well,” it was written on the paper.

According to the realtor, the kitchen had been built “four or five years ago” and the message would have been placed there by the former owners. Some friends of the new resident tried to convince him to put the house up for sale.

However, he found the situation very funny. “I would probably do the exact same thing,” he said.

