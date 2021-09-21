Marcão admits imprudence and regrets Fluminense’s draw: “The details played against them today” | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense remained unbeaten under Marcão’s command in the Brazilian Championship, but wasted the chance to return to the G-6 this Monday. In the last game of the 21st round, Tricolor visited Cuiabá at the Arena Pantanal and opened 2-0 in the first 20 minutes, but gave up the 2-2 draw at the end (see the bids in the video above) . In a videoconference press conference after the match, the coach admitted a moment of recklessness on the part of the team, which committed its 16th penalty of the season, and lamented the result of a game that “was under control”:

– We tied this game in detail. We knew that they play the ball a lot inside the area, we had to close our funnel, and the details played against us today. We were, yes, reckless at first, it was with controlled game. It’s talking, working on those details that happened, the goal that happened, correcting it during the week so that it doesn’t happen. For when we score, which is difficult, we’ll be able to control the game, play in the opponent’s field. Today, even with the 2-1, we had control, we made changes, the team responded forward.

– He wanted to take the team out of the back, so he opted for the changes, to mark the front. We had some chances, but that penultimate pass didn’t finish in submissions. These are details to be corrected. We wanted to leave here with the three points, even for having come out ahead on the scoreboard. If we were looking for a tie, we would celebrate the point. But of course we don’t want that, we want to play forward, seek victory, and today the detail weighed on our team.

With 29 points, Fluminense was surpassed by Internacional in the tie-breaking criteria and dropped to eighth place, but is only one point behind Corinthians, which closes the G-6 with 30. Tricolor returns to the field on Sunday, when they receive the Bragantino at 4 pm (Brasilia time) at Maracanã.

See other responses from the press conference:

– He needed to oxygenate the ball’s output, so he opted for an insider to take Uillian Correia out of the game a little. We know the opponent, and he started to control the game a little. We put a 10 (shirt) inside, which is Cazares, and we started taking him out of the game and putting him in their field. Lucca was the question that entered the right-back João Lucas, with a lot of strength, imposition, and Lucca does well this runner and tried to avoid the opponent’s climb. Then, he took advantage of Arias to have more possession with Cazares, and John (Kennedy) to make those deep moves he likes to do.

Calegari is missing a sequel

– Samuel came with a lot of game, a lot of minutes, and we chose to play with Calegari (against São Paulo), which went well, he replied. We are sure that later on, whoever needs it in the group, will choose to place it. Not only him, today also Marlon, who had been training well, waiting for an opportunity. The group is very cohesive, equal. Whoever has a better time, let’s opt for the best for our team.

– We needed a half to cancel that player who joined the Cuiabá team. He did what we asked, he’s training well, looking for space. That was the criterion we had.