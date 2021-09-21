Marcão recognizes Xavier’s imprudence and says that Fluminense tied “in detail”

Fluminense went to Arena Pantanal on Monday night and returned home with a bitter draw. After all, it came to open 2-0 in the first half and gave the tie 2-2 to Cuiabá, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Upon analyzing the stumbling block, Marcão recognized Samuel Xavier’s mistake when committing a child penalty right after Tricolor scored their second goal in the match.

In the view of the tricolor coach, some details made Fluminense not win the duel. Now, he will focus on the work during the week for the correction aiming at next Sunday’s appointment, against Bragantino, at Maracanã.

“We tied this game in detail. I knew they play well inside the area, we had to close our funnel. It’s to keep working. There was recklessness at first, we were with the game controlled. Let’s talk, work out these details that happened. We will try to correct this during the week so that it doesn’t happen again. When scoring goals, which is difficult, knowing how to control. Even with 2 to 1, we are still better. That’s why we opted for changes to press. The last pass in a few moments we did not complete. These are situations to be corrected. We wanted to leave with the three points, even for the moment and the score we did. We yield the tie. We have to look for regularity in the championship. If it were at a different time, to go out and get it, we would celebrate the point. We always want to play forward. The detail weighed against our team – he said.